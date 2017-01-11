Elbphilharmonie Opening

by Theresa Ramisch
On January 11th 2017, there will be the big opening of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie. Special guests such as Angela Merkel and other well-known personalities will see a stunning light show in the HafenCity quarter of Hamburg.

After 15 years of work and a lot more money spent than expected (estimated costs: 241 million, final costs: 789 million) the new concert hall, created by the Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron and the construction firm Hochtief, can finally show what it is worth. And the building already has its own nickname: Elphi.

  • Elbphilharmonie
     

    Picture: Thies Raetzke

  • Elbphilharmonie
     

    Picture: Thies Raetzke

  • c_iwan_baan_1
     

    Picture: Iwan Baan

  • elbphilharmonie_c_maxim_schulz_1_klein
     

    Picture: Maxim Schulz

  • speicherstadt_und_elbphilharmonie_foto_wwwmediaserverhamburgde__jorg_modrow
     

    Picture: Jorg Modrow

