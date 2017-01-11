Elbphilharmonie Opening

On January 11th 2017, there will be the big opening of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie. Special guests such as Angela Merkel and other well-known personalities will see a stunning light show in the HafenCity quarter of Hamburg.

After 15 years of work and a lot more money spent than expected (estimated costs: 241 million, final costs: 789 million) the new concert hall, created by the Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron and the construction firm Hochtief, can finally show what it is worth. And the building already has its own nickname: Elphi.