Extended submission deadline for the 2020 ASLA Student Awards

Due to disruptions caused by the current pandemic, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is extending the submission deadline for the 2020 ASLA Student Awards to Sunday, May 31, at 11:59 pm PST.

“ASLA Student Awards are the most prestigious honors for landscape architecture students in the United States and around the world,” said President Wendy Miller, FASLA. “We want to make sure that the program remains a robust reflection of the best and brightest the profession has to offer, so we’re giving students a little more time to get their submissions together.”

The new deadlines are:

Fee deadline: Friday, May 15

Submission deadline: Sunday, May 31, 11:59 pm PST

For further information, including Student Award categories, submission guidelines, and most current deadline updates, visit the Student Award Call for Entries website.

Background on ASLA Student Awards Program

ASLA Student Awards are presented in eight categories: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Research, Communications, Student Collaboration, and Student Community Service. Like the Professional Awards, the jury may select one Award of Excellence and any number of Honor Awards. Selection of an Award of Excellence is at the jury’s discretion and may not be awarded each year.