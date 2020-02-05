The “Bund Deutscher Landschaftsarchitekten (bdla) Landesverband Bayern” (Bavarian association of German landscape architects) currently announced the Bavarian Landscape Architecture Prize for the first time. Therein they partnered with the Bavarian Chamber of Architects. The submission deadline is Friday, February 28, 2020.

The competition considers projects in Bavaria that are characterized by innovative and sustainable outdoor and landscape spaces of high quality, both in new and existing buildings. The Bavarian association of German landscape architects also expressly invites the young generation of planners to take part in the competition in order to promote their professional ideals and visions.

In addition to one main prize, the Bavarian Landscape Architecture Prize 2020, outstanding projects in several categories will be honoured:

Sustainable urban development

Building in existing buildings/ monuments

Living environment

Landscape architecture for children

Work environment

Landscape planning/landscape development

Use of plants / greening of buildings

Projects that have been realized in Bavaria within the last four years (January 1, 2016 – December 31, 2019) are eligible. All landscape architects from Germany and abroad are eligible to participate.

All information relevant to the competition and access to the registration and submission portal can be found here (only in german).