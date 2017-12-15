Be(e)ing on top

In Topos 101, our author Ute Strimmer reports how bee colonies accidentally settled down on the roof of the opera in Paris and how urban beekeeping has emerged as a new agratrend in our cities on the heels of urban gardening. This trend is possible because bees are now able to find a more varied diet in the cities than in the country. Learn here more about urban beekeeping and bee activism in L.A.!

The push for the legalisation of urban beekeeping in L.A. began in 2011, led by the nonprofit called HoneyLove. Not before 2015, four years later, backyard beekeeping got finally legalised in Los Angeles.

