Call for entries: LILA 2020

Landezine is calling professionals from the field of landscape architecture to submit entries to the fifth edition of LILA – Landezine International Landscape Award. Final deadline is 3rd April.



This year, offices practicing landscape architecture can contribute unlimited number of submissions. Up to 44 entries will be recognized: 6 jury awards, 2 editorial awards, up to 6 special mentions and up to 30 shortlisted entries. All submissions will be published on LILA website that accepts over 100,000 visitors per year.

Besides the Office and Honour Award, there are 6 categories of project awards:

PUBLIC PROJECT – Interesting and exceptional publicly accessible social spaces. Squares, parks, waterfronts …

INFRASTRUCTURE – Landscapes that were primarily designed to solve a technical issue with or without the human-scale layer. Publicly accessible or not. Traffic, energy production, large scale water management …

PRIVATE GARDENS – private residential gardens for single family houses

RESIDENTIAL HOUSING – Collective housing, questioning the design of the semi-private open spaces for communities.

HOSPITALITY – open spaces for short term stays (hotels, resorts, bars and similar)

SCHOOLS AND PLAYGROUNDS – open spaces for schools, kindergartens and similar

All projects must be built in 2016 or later.

++ Final deadline: Friday, 3rd April ++

++ Registration Fee: 150 euros per each entry ++

For more information on the registration click here.