Collages of Architecture

Is it possible or even reasonable to deliberate on architecture without paying attention to the surroundings, to the space architecture is embedded in? Klaus Theo Brenner, German architect, would definitely deny this notion. He sees himself in the tradition of the Italian architect and designer Vittorio Gregotti, and therefore, when talking about architecture always includes urban space. For him, architecture is always connected to the urban realm and interrelated with the urbanites. In his recent book “City Life Collage” Brenner focuses on the complexity, vibrance and diversity of city life by use of collages that he created between 1990 and 2019.

“The collaged view of the urban space suddenly allows us to see utilitarian everyday space and artificial architecture side by side, at different stages of their execution, without the fiction of a pseudo-space leading us astray. In doing so, the collage deliberately disrupts our customary way of looking at things: it is an experimental representation of elements that cannot normally be seen together at the same time, despite being interrelated.” Taken from the paragraph“The essence of architectural space – Flatland and Aleph” by Jan Büchsenschuß from the book “City Life Collage” Urban space in mutation: In Klaus Theo Brenner’s collages different layers, different realities, different eras come together at the very same place and at the very same time. The urban realm is in a state of contemporaneousness and “sameplaceness”. The collages from the series “urban house, town house, city plan” were drawn, glued together and collaged in the form of small images. The urban space becomes an artifact of a way of looking at it that is both conceptual and artistic. According to architect Klaus Theo Brenner urban space is a form of theater stage. It can therefore be seen as a setting for urban planning projects. The collages from the series “Urban Theatre” are made up of separate picture elements and are artistically colored by hand.

Brenner creates highly aesthetic, colorful, sometimes nostalgic, sometimes alienated, even mutated images that tell stories about the cities we currently inhabit and about the cities’ past, always shimmering through. Just as cities are constituted by different layers, trans-forming the urban realm’s structure and surface over time, Brenner builds layer upon layer to create a plethora of palimpsests to give the beholder of the collages an idea of both the mutability and consistency of urban space.

Advertorial Artikel

Parallax Article

The book was published by Jovis Publisher.