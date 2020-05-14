Recipients of the 2020 CSLA Awards of Excellence

The Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA) announced the recipients of the Awards of Excellence. This year, 13 projects received a national award. These award-winning projects are preeminent examples of Canadian landscape architecture.

Winners were selected by a national jury of landscape architects. A total of 68 submissions were received. Criteria applied by the jurors included:

demonstration of a deep understanding of the craft of landscape architecture and attention to composition and detail

demonstration of excellence in leadership, project management, breadth of work, new directions or new technology

innovation in concept, process, materials or implementation

promotion of the discipline amongst related professions, clients and the general public

demonstration of exemplary environmental and/or social awareness

The 2020 National Award Recipients are:

2020 National Award | Research

Exterior Living Wall by Outside! by Planning and Studio Design

Exterior Living Wall (Dartmouth, NS) by Outside! Planning & Design Studio (© CSLA | AAPC)

Installed in 2010, this exterior living wall has withstood the test of time and offers a solution to carbon sequestration in urban environments, even in cold climates. Outside! Oversaw the feasibility study, research and development of a unique system to withstand our harsh climate. Learnings offer valuable insight as humanity searches for tools to address urban heat island effect, storm water management, pollution and carbon while bringing beauty and nature back into urban environments.

2020 National Award | Planing and Analysis

Rain City Strategy: A Green Rainwater Infrastructure and Rainwater Management Initiative

by City of Vancouver

Rain City Strategy: A green rainwater infrastructure and rainwater management initiative (Vancouver, BC) by City of Vancouver; (© CSLA | AAPC)

The Rain City Strategy re-imagines and transforms how we manage rainwater in the City of Vancouver with the goals of improving water quality, resilience, and livability through creating healthy urban ecosystems. Developed by a multidisciplinary team of landscape architects, planners, engineers, business planners, accountants, and ecologists, the Rain City Strategy outlines a city-wide plan that will revolutionize how we design public spaces and green infrastructure practices.

2020 National Award | Planning and Analysis

Top of the World Highway Interpretive Plan

by NVision Insight Group with Wendy Shearer, Cultural Heritage Specialist

Top of the World Highway Interpretive Plan (Dawson, YT) NVision Insight Group with Wendy Shearer Cultural Heritage Specialist; (© CSLA | AAPC)

The Top of the World Highway is one of the nation’s most spectacular scenic drives connecting Dawson, Yukon and Alaska across the Traditional Territory of the Tr’ondek Hwech’in. The landscape architects developed a culturally-rooted framework for communicating their memories, stories, and traditional practices at significant sites in the landscape. The Interpretive Plan approach demonstrates Reconciliation in practice.

2020 National Award | Planning and Analysis

The Meadoway by Perkins and Will

The Meadoway (Scarborough, ON) by Perkins and Will; (© CSLA | AAPC)

Located within the Gatineau Hydro Corridor in Scarborough, Ontario, The Meadoway will transform 16 kilometer of highly maintained monoculture into one of the largest urban, linear greenspaces in Canada. Once complete, it will connect Toronto’s downtown with the Don River Valley and Rouge National Park. It will serve as a blueprint for revitalization, a world-class example of active, linear greenspace, and a precedent for future hydro corridor restoration.

2020 National Award | Medium-Scale Landscapes

Aga Khan Garden

by Thomas Woltz, Owner and Principal, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects; Member AALA, BCSLA, OALA

Aga Khan Garden (Edmonton, AB) by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects; (© CSLA | AAPC)

The recently inaugurated Aga Khan Garden, Alberta is at the heart of the University of Alberta’s Botanic Garden. As the world’s northernmost Islamic garden, it interprets the conceptual and physical manifestations of traditional design principles within the context of Alberta’ climate, ecology, and culture.

2020 National Award | Medium-Scale Landscapes

West Eau Claire Park by O2 Planning + Design

West Eau Claire Park (Calgary, AB) by O2 Planning + Design; (© CSLA | AAPC)

The project for West Eau Claire Park is a reimagining of a highly-valued public space along the Bow River in Calgary that creates new public amenities while weaving critical flood mitigation measures into the fabric of the park. It helps to build a more beautiful, safe, connected, and vibrant city, while strengthening the city’s resilience to changing climates.

Text & Pictures © CSLA | AAPC via csla-aapc.ca