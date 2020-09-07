Berlin Exhibition: Living the City

The exhibition Living the City tells over fifty stories from architecture, art, and city planning projects in the main hall of the former Berlin-Tempelhof Airport. The National Urban Development Policy exhibition runs from 25th September until 20th December 2020 and shows processes and opportunities for action in cities across Europe.

The Living the City exhibition takes place in the terminal hall of the former Berlin-Tempelhof Airport. Itself a place full of history and stories. Image Credit: Entrance hall of the former Airport Berlin-Tempelhof, 2017 (cc) Membeth

Experienced as a walk through urban collage, visitors will encounter a range of stories from people and projects actively committed to urban cooperation in Europe and beyond. // Image Credit: Living the City exhibition view, 2020 © TheGreenEyl

Cities are full of stories — simultaneous, contradictory, overlapping, and inextricably connected. For three months, the former airport will be transformed into a venue for city life. In a walk-through urban collage, visitors will encounter a range of stories from people and projects that are actively involved in the city and civic society.

At the intersection of documentary film and video art, the film series Homo Urbanus by Bêka & Lemoine explores the relationship between people and cities in different parts of the world. // Image Credit: Homo Urbanus, 2014 © Bêka & Lemoine

Kiruna is Sweden’s northernmost city. It was built as a settlement for the adjacent iron ore mine of the same name. In order to mine iron ore deposits below, the town is being completely relocated. Some buildings will be moved. Others will be demolished. // Image Credit: Kiruna, Sweden, 2017 © Klaus Thymann

Photographer and filmmaker Jan Dirk van der Burg’s work shows trails: narrow and unpaved paths that have been created by being walked or driven on again and again. These trails represent resistance and small gestures of civil disobedience. // Image Credit: Jan Dirk van der Burg, Desire Lines, 2011 © Jan Dirk van der Burg

These stories ask questions concerning fundamental activities like loving, living, making, participating, learning, playing, moving, and dreaming in the city. These are stories that shape and transform, that make you feel and think. Furthermore, a wide-ranging event and education program invites everyone to actively participate and contribute.

