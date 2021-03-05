The Forest Sports Park in Guangming, Shenzhen (China), for play, sport and relaxation is a joint design by LOLA Landscape Architects (NL), Taller architects (COL/NL) and Land and Civilization Compositions (CN). During the World Architecture Festival China in December 2020, the project won the overall WAFChina Best Landscape and the WAFChina Excellent Design award.

City view from the landmark Red Path. © LOLA, TALLER, LCC

The Shenzhen area is all about innovation, therefor the ambition was to make a park that is as innovative as the city itself. A park that can adapt to the constant evolution of sports and were the people can constantly contribute to a more resilient nature.

Immerse in the thick Forest

An elevated red path gives universal access to the forest. With a steady soft slope, connecting ramps and elevators it provides users from all age groups a safe and easy way to visit the mountain. To enjoy the views of the surrounding city and the ability to immerse yourself in the thick forest. The Forest and Sports Park forms a slow transition space between the city of Guangming and the forest reserve.

Drone photo Red Path Forest Sports Park. © LOLA, TALLER, LCC

The park focuses on innovation in sports and ecology

With the first phase of the 600 ha. park almost completed, the park is to become a unique destination for the Guangming Big Bay area. As this metropolitan region finds its success in innovative industries, the park focuses on innovation in sports and ecology. Two R&D centres, one for sports, one for botany are centrally located in the park. From here, a constant evolution and diversification of the park will take place. On the central park loop, a linear plant and tree nursery is integrated.

A scenic route

In a natural forest setting, visitors are able to get to know new and forgotten sports, as well as the latest techniques used in sports. A range from open valleys to lower hills and mountain forest offers the natural background for these sports and active leisure. The Red Path forms a landmark that connects the park to the city and the forest; a scenic route that passes by all different types of forest.

Minimize the environmental impact

In the park a series of pavilions hosts functions like a restaurant, restroom, viewing platform and forest cabin. In order to minimize the environmental impact, the pavilions are modular and prefabricated. By placing them on stilts they avoid direct contact with the ground and at the same time provide shadow so that visitors can escape the summer heat. The construction of the second phase of the Forest Sports Park is expected to start in 2021.

Location: Guang Ming, Shenzhen, China

Size: 600 ha

Design: 2018

Construction first phase: 2019-2020

Organizer: Guangming New District Management committee

Co-organizer: Shenzhen Guang Ming center for urban Development

Design team: LOLA Landscape Architects, Taller architects, Land and Civilization Compositions

