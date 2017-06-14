Ghost Ecologies

The US Department of Defense boasts an impressive 25 million-acre footprint of military facilities and installations around the world. However, it is the lesser-known inventory of more than 10,000 sites— remote dumps, barren test sites, abandoned infrastructures, and obsolete facilities— that represent the haunting territorial shadows of militarism.

Proving is a process of conducting experiments in the field to test weapons, military technology, and military techniques. Usually remote, isolated, and massive, there are currently about 10 locations that operate as or have served as proving grounds. Located in the American Southwest and the Pacific Islands, and developed as part of a national campaign of science and research leading up to the Cold War, that combined laboratories, testing facilities, and proving grounds.

Usually found in deserts, mothballing delays the deterioration of out-of-date and out-of-service aircrafts. The US military maintains 5000 aircrafts, equal in size to the second largest air force in the world, in mothballed storage to be reused, picked for spare parts, or sold to military units around the world.

Demobilization: Within the structure of US militarization of preemptive force or action, Forwarding Operating Bases (FOB) operates with the support of Main Operating Bases (MOB). This allows the FOB to be used for a limited or extended period, as necessary, to expedite mobilization and movement. Forward operating bases are inherently temporary. Depending on their lifespan, they will leave behind a physical pattern of infrastructure, occupation, and supply chains.

Yet this extraordinary legacy is not only under-represented, it is systematically ignored in much American environmental history. Appearing as mere afterthoughts of military administration, or outsourced to the civilian world of remediation, this article traces the scales and significations of this spatial residuum in the military-logistical operations of the US Department of Defense.

