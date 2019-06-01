Green lung around the Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is to get new surroundings. The tourist attraction and landmark of Paris draws several millions of visitors every year and is struggling with the tourist volume: the infrastructure of the area is just not designed for it. This is why the city set a competition for its redesign. Now a winner has been chosen.

The transformation concerns the area around the Trocadéro Gardens and the Champ de Mars as well as the tower itself and its promenade (Photo: Gustafson Porter + Bowman)

London-based landscape designers Gustafson Porter + Bowman won the competition for the redesign of of the area around the Eiffel Tower. This includes the Trocadéro gardens as well as the Champ de Mars, the tower itself and its promenade.

A "green lung" for Paris is to be built around the Eiffel Tower. (Picture: Gustafson Porter + Bowman)

The design by Gustafson Porter + Bowman allows for more pedestrian space and reduces traffic around the Eiffel Tower. Instead, better connections to public transport are to help visitors getting to the sight without causing an increased traffic load. This way, the landscape designers do their bit to help reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement by creating a “green lung” for the city. For this, they want to close the Pont d’Iéna to motor traffic.

The design creates more space for pedestrians and reduces car traffic. (Picture: Gustafson Porter + Bowman)

Public Participation

The Parisians have a say in the revitalization of their most important landmark, too: the winning team is holding a one-month exhibition to present its design to the public which is invited to express opinions and to give feedback. Gustafson Porter + Bowman will then include these ideas in their design.