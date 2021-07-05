Call for ideas: Green Urban Futures

In the project “Imagine Green Urban Futures”, the lala.ruhr initiative and the Places _ VR Festival want to work together with innovative urban designers to discover new possibilities for making cities, streets, buildings and open spaces better and more sustainable. With the help of augmented reality technology (AR), they want to show on site how a city can change positively. Apply now with your idea, become part of the “Imagine Green Urban Futures” project, receive €1,000 and implement your 3D model that visitors to the Places _ VR Festival can test and experience it in AR! The deadline for applications is July 11, 2021.



AR App - Image © https://places-festival.de/en/lala-ruhr/

Competition for Urban Designers

The initiators of the project and the competition are looking for tech-savvy (landscape) architects, urban planners, designers and innovators of all kinds to develop their vision for a 120-year-old street in Gelsenkirchen based on existing 3D data. The 3D models will then be converted into an AR application by technology partner cityscaper and can be explored by visitors to the Places _ VR Festival (Sept. 17 & 18, 2021) via smartphone or tablet.

Procedure

You submit your application with the selected street section of Bochumer Straße.

A jury of experts selects three participants/teams.

You will receive an allowance of 1.000€ and will work on your vision for one month.

Visitors of the Places _ VR Festival can experience your vision live in augmented reality on 17 & 18 September 2021.

What is lala.ruhr?

lala.ruhr – the laboratory for the landscape of the ruhr metropolis – is dedicated to an integrated view of the transformation of the urban landscape of the Ruhr region, where people, buildings and landscape are symbiotic, resilient and sustainable, offering a high quality of life. A creative laboratory space is being created in which ideas and innovative concepts for the future of the Metropole Ruhr are discussed and developed under the guiding principle of a productive landscape. They promote exchange across geographical and intellectual boundaries and bundle and network the region’s potential in an international context.

For more information and how to apply – click here.