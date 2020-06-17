For the first time, the Danish Architecture Center (DAC) presents a Danish exhibition that uses everyday life as a way to understand architecture. Hello Denmark celebrates Danish architecture and design and explores what makes Denmark and Copenhagen popular around the world: a healthy and happy everyday life.

What are the ingredients in the Danish people’s coveted recipe for the good life? Photo: Kontrafame

Denmark is often highlighted in international contexts as a role model when it comes to creating optimal living conditions for the population; conditions that contribute to a high quality of life. Denmark has been named the world’s happiest country several times, and before the coronavirus left its mark on the world, the New York Times included Copenhagen as one of its of recommended places to visit in 2020.

What are the ingredients in the Danish people’s coveted recipe for the good life? Can it be linked to the architecture and design traditions?

The exhibition Hello Denkmark shares the common narrative about Denmark as a world-class design and architecture nation. This narrative bears witness to a design tradition and strong set of values that permeate all of Danish society, shaping the life – every day – from the smallest teaspoon to an entire city plan.

Cycling and exercise in nature are part of Danish life. Photo: Kontrafame

In this exhibition, one will experience six installations, each representing an element from the everyday life the Danes value so highly and that influence how they build, reside and live. It is about a close relationship to nature; the trust upon which the society is built; the insistence on hygge; the unique bicycle culture; the design-infused society; and the need to live near water.

Hello Denmark opened on June 8, 2020, in Copenhagen at the DAC. The exhibition is supported by the philanthropic association Realdania and the Knud Højgaard Foundation.