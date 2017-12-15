Fuzzy Neighbours

What does the public expect a wildlife photographer to do? Of course, get as far away from the city as possible, search for wild animals in their natural habitat and take pictures of them. The British photographer Sam Hobson follows a different approach – his target of attraction are the animals that live in the city. Armed with his camera, he tracks their nocturnal path through the urban jungle, depicting the animals within our immediate surroundings. In the following video Sam Hobson tells us how he works.

