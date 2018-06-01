IFLA World Congress 2018

The 55th IFLA World Congress returns to Singapore. For the second time, the “City in a Garden” provides a platform for experts, government agencies and academics at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands from July 18 to 21, 2018 to discuss the reciprocity of urban and natural environment.

The congress, which is considered the biggest and most important in its field, is organized by the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) and the Singapore Institute of Landscape Architects (SILA).

A view of the Marina Bay Sands casino and hotel (L) and the skyline of Singapore's central business district May 27, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

This year, visitors of the IFLA World Congress explore and discuss the topics of the Biophilic City, Smart Nation and Future Resilience. The congress is to present greening strategies for fast-growing cities and the implementation of potential technologies to give an insight into designing processes and capacities to adapt to ever-changing environmental conditions.

Participants can look forward to getting to know a wide-ranging community of government agencies, business leaders, industry representatives, academics and opinion leaders to review possible strategic innovations to adapt to the changing environment.

Congress Topics

Biophilic City:

This panel is to examine the practice of landscape architecture in the context of fast-growing cities. A biophilic city puts nature with its design, planning and organization first. Discussions will be held on how modern landscape architecture should look like to take a leading role in our urban and natural surroundings of a biophilic city.

Smart Nation:

Landscape architecture is affected by an increasingly digitized society. Thanks to remote sensors and probes, we can expand the measuring and evaluation of our environment. Landscape architecture is to take its part in an interdisciplinary approach and provide new, practical concepts to meet the manifold challenges of climate change and urbanization.

Future Resilience:

Which role should landscape architecture take to improve critical infrastructure systems in the city? How can we make sure those systems remain operational and resilient despite growing threats from climate change? What can landscape architects design with limited resources?

Singapore As The Host City

Singapore has gone great lengths to make nature the heart of all urban development. The city state aims to refine its infrastructure and to accommodate its growing population – while retaining its green at the same time. Singapore is an example for an ideal biophilic city.

Held in conjunction with Singapore Garden Festival 2018 which will take place on 21 – 29 July 2018, National Parks Board is the Organising Partner of IFLA World Congress 2018.