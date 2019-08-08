IFLA World Congress 2019

The 56th IFLA World Congress will be held in Oslo. The 2019 European Green Capital provides a platform for experts, government agencies and academics at the Oslo Congress Centre from September 18 to 20, 2019 to take a closer look at urban transformation, green mobility, healthy and beautiful landscapes and community participation.

The congress, which is considered the biggest and most important in its field, is organized by the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) and the Norwegian Association of Landscape Architects (NLA).

Common Ground

This year, visitors of the IFLA World Congress explore and discuss the topics of Common Ground. Learning to live with change is a common experience that all life on earth share. Making sustainable choices for us and our communities calls for prevailing motivators, inspired researchers and practitioners, intelligent communicators and brave politicians. The global challenge for a sustainable life has many aspects. Sustainability is often critical where there is no democracy. The blue planet is our common ground. Who should have a say on how its landscapes and resources are distributed, developed and designed? During three days in Oslo, the congress aims to inspire, challenge and intrigue.

Oslo as the Host City

Oslo is appointed European Green Capital 2019, and the local government has set out with high ambitions on creating a more sustainable, and human oriented city. Latest years development of the seafront in Oslo, the urban blue-green structures and suburban residential areas, will be presented and discussed parallel with shared experiences from other international regions. The sessions will be programmed with a combination of speaker sessions, panel and round table discussions and workshops.

You can register here.

Further information can be found on the website.