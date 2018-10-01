Interphase

Pedestrian in front of the exit of a metro station in Taipei: It is 8 a.m. We can only guess what is going on in the immediate vicinity. Maybe the streets are full of passers-by and cars? What we see for sure is three people who act as if they were background artists on a stage that is formed by urban space. One of them interacts directly with the photographer so much that the line between her and us, the beholders, blurrs. The pedestrian looks at the artist but does not show any emotion in his face. However, there is a special relation- ship between him and the artist – just for a second. (Credits: Wei Chang)