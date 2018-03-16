Landscape Award Winners Wanted

Each year, Landezine offers the landscape architecture award LILA. Landscape architects and product manufacturers can submit their projects until March 31.

Award-winning landscape architects

For the third time, the Society for Promotion of Landscape Architecture offers the Landezine International Award 2018, in short LILA. Landscape architects interested in participating can submit their projects for three different categories: “Office”, “Public Project” and “Private Garden”. There is a jury prize as well as an audience award for each category.

For the categories “Office” and “Public Project”, an International jury of landscape architects and urban planners is looking for publicly accessible projects that have been realized since 2014. For “Private Garden”, they are looking for private gardens, back yards or parks that are closed to the public.

Landscape designers can submit an unlimited number of projects for each category. Previously submitted projects are automatically considered again.

Award-winning products

A fourth category addresses product manufacturers. This year’s audience award will go to a modern street lighting system. The Landezine product catalog presents all submitted projects for one year after which the Landezine team will narrow down the choice and the audience will vote for their favorite.



The jury prize in the Office category was won in 2016 by the Spanish office EMF with the Can Framis Garden.

The Felixx office has received the Audience Award in the Office category. Among other things, you designed the Somerlust Park in Amsterdam.

LILA 2017

In September 2017, the jury awarded the LILA 2017 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Among the winners of the category “Office” were the Dutch firm H+N+S for their visions for energy and landscape culminating in the project “Room for the River” and agence ter with their project “Park at the Docks” in the French suburb of Paris Saint-Ouen.

