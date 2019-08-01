Green Pioneers in Bergamo

From September 5 to 22, and for the ninth consecutive year, Bergamo will be at the center of the landscape culture. The event I Maestri Del Paesaggio – Masters of Landscape, organised by the Arketipos Association and the Municipality of Bergamo, promotes nature and beauty through a calendar dedicated to landscape architecture and outdoor design.

Piazza Vecchia as Green Square, designed by Piet Oudolf in 2018 (©Rosanna Castrini)

The theme of the 2019 Edition is Pioneer Landscape, the celebration of pioneer and spontaneous vegetation that investigates the relationship between architecture and nature, inviting the user to perceive plants as living and moving entities.

The highlights of the 18-day program – filled with seminars, workshops, exhibitions, competitions, and shows – are the Green Square, an extraordinary reinterpretation of Piazza Vecchia in Bergamo, the Green Design, a project dedicated to enhancing public spaces and their green reinterpretation; and the International Meeting of the Landscape and Garden – culmination of the event, attended each year by the most important landscapers in the world.

The author of the Green Square project, inspired by the theme Pioneer, is Luciano Giubbilei, Anglo-Italian landscape architect, three-time winner of the Best in Show award at the Chelsea Flower Show, and known throughout the world for the discrete elegance and serenity of his gardens.

Luciano Giubbilei's sketch of this year's Green Square at Piazzia Vecchia. (Credits: Luciano Giubbilei Studio)

The International Meeting of the Landscape and Garden now in its ninth edition, is open to experts and amateurs. This year too, it follows the general theme of the Festival, Pioneer Landscape. The protagonists speak of their design philosophy through a renewed formula that alternates lectures, talks and videofilms.

The following persons will give lectures:

Barbara Corcoran (NewYork), Vice President of the New York Botanical Garden

For more information about the whole event click here.