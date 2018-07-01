LILA 2018 Winners Announced!

This year, two 5-member juries evaluated a total of 119 eligible office profiles, 249 public projects and 44 gardens. There is one winner in each of the three category, one special mention in office category and one in garden category.

The LILA 2018 award ceremony will take place on Saturday, 13 October, as part of Landezine LIVE at HafenCity University Hamburg.

2018 Winner in Office Category:

mosbach paysagistes, France

The jury members praised Catherine Mosbach as an outstanding and talented force that drives the profession beyond excellence, reveals hidden levels of design and reflects on the landscape. The result is a portfolio of strong conceptual work. Particularly worth mentioning is the environmentally and socially responsible way in which the office works.

Solutré – France, Brief : Archeological Park, Client Department Saône et Loire, Area-Budget: 1.0 ha -633 000€, Design Team: Mosbach paysagistes landscape architect / Frenak architecte architect, 1998-2006

2018 Special Mention in Office Category:

Strelka KB, Russia

Strelka KB act as a bridge between Russian society and the global design sector. They are characterised by their role as moderators, initiators and project drivers. They do not claim to be design experts, but help with their local expertise, their willingness to find their way around the local environment and their desire to make a difference. Strelka KB is a colourful collective of hundreds of young professionals who want to change their city and their country.

Strelka KB has also developed the Consolidated Standard for the Improvement of Moscow’s Streets

2018 Winner in Project Category:

Renaturation of the river Aire, Geneva by Atelier Descombes Rampini, Group Superpositions, Switzerland

The project answers questions on the reintroduction of nature into the artificial landscape and on dealing with the landscape in rural-urban peripheral areas. It reactivates the old river channel for visitors by combining new modest elements and simple structures into a powerful experience.

Architecture: Group Superpositions, Architects: Georges Descombes and Atelier Descombes & Rampini, Engineers: B+C Ingénieurs / ZS Ingénieurs civils, Biology: Biotec SA￼Client: République et Canton de Genève (State of Geneva), Lentgh: 5km, Surface: 50 Ha

2018 Winner in Garden Category:

Lake Marion Private Retreat by Coen+Partners, USA

The members of the jury praised this garden as an excellent opportunity to bring the inhabitants into nature because it is easy to use and to explore. An ordinary place was curated by Coen+Partners and transformed into a dramatic landscape with different atmospheres and unique character.

Entrant office name: Coen+Partners (Website: www.coenpartners.com), Design year: 2016-2017, Completed: 2017, Location: Woodland, Minnesota, Size: 8 acres (22 acres including wetland and lake), Landscape Architect: Shane Coen, Jonathan Blaseg, Matthew Stewart // Photo Credit: Peter Bastianelli Kerze, Matthew Stewart)

2018 Special Mention in Garden Category:

Salaam House by The Landscape Studio, Kenya

What is a “garden” and what does it represent? Salaam House is a landscape architecture project that sends a message: We can create a garden with a subtle approach, simplicity and a modest budget by preserving and appreciating what we already have.

Entrant office name: The Landscape Studi, Project location (State or Country): Kilifi, Kenya; Design year: 2016, Year Built: 2016/ 2017

