LILA 2018 Winners Announced!

This year, two 5-member juries evaluated a total of 119 eligible office profiles, 249 public projects and 44 gardens. There is one winner in each of the three category, one special mention in office category and one in garden category.
The LILA 2018 award ceremony will take place on Saturday, 13 October, as part of Landezine LIVE at HafenCity University Hamburg.
2018 Winner in Office Category:
mosbach paysagistes, France
The jury members praised Catherine Mosbach as an outstanding and talented force that drives the profession beyond excellence, reveals hidden levels of design and reflects on the landscape. The result is a portfolio of strong conceptual work. Particularly worth mentioning is the environmentally and socially responsible way in which the office works.
2018 Special Mention in Office Category:
Strelka KB, Russia
Strelka KB act as a bridge between Russian society and the global design sector. They are characterised by their role as moderators, initiators and project drivers. They do not claim to be design experts, but help with their local expertise, their willingness to find their way around the local environment and their desire to make a difference. Strelka KB is a colourful collective of hundreds of young professionals who want to change their city and their country.
2018 Winner in Project Category:
Renaturation of the river Aire, Geneva by Atelier Descombes Rampini, Group Superpositions, Switzerland
The project answers questions on the reintroduction of nature into the artificial landscape and on dealing with the landscape in rural-urban peripheral areas. It reactivates the old river channel for visitors by combining new modest elements and simple structures into a powerful experience.
2018 Winner in Garden Category:
Lake Marion Private Retreat by Coen+Partners, USA
The members of the jury praised this garden as an excellent opportunity to bring the inhabitants into nature because it is easy to use and to explore. An ordinary place was curated by Coen+Partners and transformed into a dramatic landscape with different atmospheres and unique character.
2018 Special Mention in Garden Category:
Salaam House by The Landscape Studio, Kenya
What is a “garden” and what does it represent? Salaam House is a landscape architecture project that sends a message: We can create a garden with a subtle approach, simplicity and a modest budget by preserving and appreciating what we already have.