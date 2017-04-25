„Make sense“ is the name of the exhibition about the Swedish architectural company White Arkitekter with double meaning: the achitects want their work to be understood in a sensual and meaningful way. A collection of their work can be seen in the Munich Architectural Gallery until 19th of May. White Arkitekter motivate to deal with the use of sustainable materials, the effects of northern light and not least with the human in space.

Kastrup Sea Bath in Copenhagen, Denmark (Credits: white arkitekter)

Kastrup Sea Bath in Copenhagen, Denmark (Credits: white arkitekter)

Kastrup Sea Bath in Copenhagen, Denmark (Credits: white arkitekter)

Kastrup Sea Bath in Copenhagen, Denmark (Credits: white arkitekter)

Hamra National Park, Sweden (Credits: Henrik Lindvall)

Hamra National Park, Sweden (Credits: Henrik Lindvall)

Hamra National Park, Sweden (Credits: Henrik Lindvall)

Hamra National Park, Sweden (Credits: Thomas Érlemo)

Hamra National Park, Sweden (Credits: Thomas Érlemo)

Hamra National Park, Sweden (Credits: Thomas Érlemo)

Bee connected, art installation to increase bee populations (Credits: Mareld Landskapsarkitekter, White Arkitekter)

Bee connected, art installation to increase bee populations (Credits: Mareld Landskapsarkitekter, White Arkitekter)

Interdisciplinary teams create sustainable solutions

White Arkitekter is one of the largest European planing office with over 900 employees. Founded in 1951 by Sid White, the Swedish office has been working on international projects for more than six decades with the basic philosophy: architecture can improve society. As an employee-owned company their work is characterized by a strong personal initiative.

Their work spectrum includes many areas such as urban planning, landscape design, different typologies of buildings as well as sport and leisure facilities. Equally multifaceted is their team: architects work side by side with anthropologists, urbanists next to artists, sustainability experts together with researchers. They have a very strong relationship to nature and especially to forests. Wood has become one of the most important materials for White Arkitekter due to the large forest stock in Scandinavia and as a renewable resource.

Therefore we can learn a lot from the Scandinavians: close interdisciplinary cooperation supports future-oriented thinking approaches and generates sustainable projects that „make sense“.

For further information:

www.architekturgalerie-muenchen.de

www.white.se