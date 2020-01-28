Festival for future digital communities

What will the liveable city of tomorrow look like? Which digital technologies and business models will pave the way there? On March 5 and 6, 2020, in the futuristic “Center for Virtual Engineering ZVE” at the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering IAO in Stuttgart, established processes and seemingly self-evident aspects will be questioned, work will be done on visions of the future and approaches to solutions will be generated in co-creative formats, and proven applications for the cities of tomorrow will be presented.

Photo: Ludmilla Parsyak, © Fraunhofer IAO

Co-organiser and initiator of the festival “Morgenstadt Werkstatt 2020” is the Digitalakademie@bw, which has emerged from the digitalisation strategy of the german federal state Baden-Württemberg.

Registration

s.fhg.de/werkstatt-anmeldung