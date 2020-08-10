Once around the world from a deck chair

The Prague Centre for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning (CAMP) organises a different kind of travel experience from city to city. Visitors can take part in a 10-week summer programme, during which they can visit New York City, Tokyo, Copenhagen, Paris and Venice from a deck chair – and with a themed drink in hand – through thematic lectures and open-air cinema.

The Journey to New York, Copenhagen and Venice Starts in Prague. Credits: CAMP Prague

Travelling may be difficult right now. But you can still take an amazing crash course, observe some of the most interesting buildings and plan your future trip. Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning (CAMP) has put together a 10-week summer programme (July 14 to September 20, 2020) called “City to City”. You won’t need any passports or visas or be required to undergo preventive quarantine or pay extra charges for oversized baggage. All you have to do is sit down in an imaginary teleporter in Karel Prager’s modernist building complex and start your journey around the world.

Tuesday, August 11 (7 pm CEST) – Copenhagen

Copenhagen is a city, which definitely shouldn’t be left out of an architectural landmark tour. The city’s public spaces have become an inspiration for many other cities around the world. CAMP give you the chance to see it through the eyes of several hosts. Jen Masengarb from the Danish Architecture Center will walk you through five recent projects and introduce the new Hello Denmark exhibition. Next, you will get a taste of Copenhagen through the eyes of expat architect duo Kristina and Jan Magasanik. Jan works at BIG – BJARKE INGELS GROUP, the studio which brought you a ski trail which starts at the top of a waste-to-energy plant in the city centre. With Czech design theorist and curator Adam Štěch, you will take a peak into unique interiors which are otherwise next to impossible to access.

Tuesday, August 25 (7 pm CEST) – Venice

Venice is pure love. Enjoy Palladio’s Villa Malcontenta, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection museum, best view of the city and Canal Grande from the top of the Fondaco dei Tedeschi Palace, which was recently renovated by studio OMA led by Rem Koolhaas or visit David Chipperfield’s San Michele cemetery extension.

Exciting lectures on the architecture, urban design and public spaces of the world's metropolises await the visitors.

Along with these lectures, visitors can look forward to regular Thursday film screenings, all free of charge. Credits: CAMP Prague

From ‘Midgnight in Paris’ to ‘Death in Venice’

Along with these lectures, visitors can look forward to regular Thursday film screenings, all free of charge. The programme includes blockbusters such as Midnight in Paris, Before Sunset, Godzilla, or film classic Death in Venice. Stylish refreshments and five signature drinks available from food trucks

will accompany the themed rendezvous with these metropolises.

Programme:

Tuesday, August 4 (7 pm) Lecture From One City to Another: Tokyo II.

Thursday, August 6 (9 pm) Open-air cinema, Godzilla

Tuesday, August 11 (7 pm) Lecture, From One City to Another: Copenhagen

Thursday, August 13 (9 pm) Open-air cinema, The Danish Girl

Thursday, August 20 (9 pm) Open-air cinema, The Commune (Kollektivet)

Tuesday, August 25 (7 pm) Lecture, From One City to Another: Venice I.

Thursday, August 27 (8 pm) Open-air cinema, Death in Venice

Thursday, September 3 (8 pm) Lecture, From One City to Another: Venice II.

Wednesday, September 9 (7 pm) Lecture, From One City to Another: Paris

Thursday, September 10 (8 pm) Open-air cinema, Before Sunset

Thursday, September 17 (8 pm) Open-air cinema, Midnight in Paris

The programme may be subject to change.