Roman paving pattern

The Stephansplatz in Vienna is frequented by up to 80,000 people every day. Now the 40 year old pavement was redesigned and restructured by local architects Clemens Kirsch Architektur.

Their concept merges seamlessly with the design of the pedestrian precinct in the Vienna city centre that was already set up in 2009. The repaved area consists of the entire square including the adjacent junctions of Rotenturmstraße, Brandstätte, Schulergasse and the area spanning Churhausgasse and from Stephansplatz to Singerstraße.

The deficit in freely available seating is solved by new benches, and the lighting was renewed and improved as well. The non-directional space of the square received a new structure using the Roman paving technique pattern with differently colored, flagged granite slabs and ornamental stones in abstract cruciform arrangement. The paving comprises roughly 36.400 tiles, and the material used originates in the Austrian Waldviertel area.

The new Stephansplatz in Vienna

“Outdoor public space is the stage for people’s activities, its subtle yet robust design forming the backdrop for all conceivable usages”, the team of Clemens Kirsch explains. “The new design offers better comfort of walking, better lighting and four times the previously available seating.”

As a result of these measures, the newly designed pedestrian precinct will be a unique, attractive urban space for both residents and tourists in the heart of Vienna. Toni Faber, pastor of St. Stephen’s Cathedral, agrees: “Our Cathedral reaches up to the sky. Now the square as well offers a space for constructive, uplifting encounters between people seeking answers to questions on the meaning of life.”