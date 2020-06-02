Rosa Barba Prize – Deadline Extended

Faced with the current situation, the Scientific Committee of the 11th International Landscape Biennial of Barcelona has decided to extend the deadline for submitting projects until the 30th of June.

The Rosa Barba International Landscape Prize, by Fundació Banc de Sabadell, integrated into the International Biennial of Landscape Architecture, will take place in Barcelona, on the next 30th September to 1st and 2nd October 2020.

Submit your project - this is how it works. © International Barcelona Biennial, via https://landscape.coac.net

After closing the submission of landscape and planning projects, created around the world from 2015 to 2020, the International Jury will select 7-11 finalists.

The winner and finalists will present their projects during the symposium that will take place on the 1st October 2020. The projects selected by the International Jury will be published in the catalogue of the 11th Biennial, displayed on the Rosa Barba Prize exhibition by Fundació Banc Sabadell and published on this web under Biennial ATLAS tag.

