The International Carlo Scarpa Prize for Gardens 2018

This year the Scientific Committee of the Fondazione Benetton Studi Ricerche dedicates the International Carlo Scarpa Prize for Gardens to an impressive and historically significant site in Ireland: the Céide Fields site near Ballycastle, a small village on the north coast of County Mayo.

Céide Fields (photo credit: Fondazione Benetton Studi Ricerche)

The Céide Fields site consists of a Neolithic agricultural landscape with a geometric pattern of man-made structures. The place is characterized by an interplay of landscape, archaeology and human activities.

The International Carlo Scarpa Prize for Gardens is a study and care campaign for a place that is particularly rich in natural, historical and creative values. Since 1990, the Fondazione Benetton Studi Ricerche has organized the event annually.

Programme of the public events:

Saturday 12th May

Treviso, Fondazione Benetton Studi Ricerche, 9.30 am-1.30 pm

public seminar on the award-winning site

Treviso, Municipal Theatre, Corso del Popolo 31, 5-7 pm

public ceremony of the Carlo Scarpa Prize

Sunday 13th May

Treviso, Church of San Teonisto, Via San Nicolò 31, 6 pm

concert for Céide Fields: Ancient Irish Music