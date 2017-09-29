India’s Big Apple

by Michael Braun Alexander / Ines Dorn
Mumbai may only be India’s second city in size, but it is without a doubt the subcontinent’s capital of commerce, glamour, and endless aspirations. In many ways, it resembles New York, although the metropolis once called Bombay is, of course, twice as large. By mid-century, the self-declared Maximum City will swell to some 40 million inhabitants: the largest urban space on earth.

The German journalist and author Michael Braun Alexander wrote an articel about Mumbai for the hundredth edition of the Topos magazine, sharing insights into the life in the city, its infrastructure and development. For the last three-and-a-half years, he has divided his time between Berlin and India, where he has worked as a foreign correspondend for Welt am Sonntag and various other publications. He shows his personal impressions of Mumbai.

You find the whole article “Mumbai” by Michael Alexander Braun in the 100th copy of Topos Magazine!

    Mumbai's Chhatrapati-Shivaji Terminus is a historic railway station and Unesco World Heritage Site (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    Passengers waiting for long-distance trains to central india at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    The station building is designed in the gothic revival style (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    View from the Taj Hotel of the Gateway of India. The boats are departing to Elephanta island (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    Kiosk in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    Dhobi Ghat, the laundry district, where a majority of Mumbai's laundry is washed (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    Arthur Bunder Road in Colaba, part of the city of Mumbai – an art scene near to Colaba Market (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    Colaba, the southernmost part of the city of Mumbai. View of the dome of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (© Michael Braun Alexander)

    Streetlife in South Mumbai (© Michael Braun Alexander)

 

