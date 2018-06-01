Guardians of the land

Trees are the most noticeable elements in the savanna country of northern Ghana. But the growing population and the need for farmland led to a drastic decline of the tree population. With devastating consequences: there are no more trees for natural protection. The local river of Guabuliga village has dried up each year. Since 2012, in cooperation with several institutes and the local villagers, the Austrian lab [applied] Foreign Affairs (‘[a]FA”) has been working to implement measures for sustainable village growth together with local residents.

The Chief’s mahogany tree on the market place, 2018 (Photo: Baerbel Mueller)

The Greenbelt stretches from Guabuliga’s market to the village’s riverbed (Photo: Toms Kampars)

A traditional compound house of Guabuliga with a baobab tree in front of the entrance (Photo: Chrili Car)

View from the main road to the Greenbelt, 2018 (Photo: Toms Kampars)

The planners refrained from dictating solutions from above, instead they proceeded cautiously: in a study project,[a]FA worked out a step by step, multi-layered growth agenda to be accompanied by several individual student projects. The basis for the agenda were talks and discussions with the local villagers, in particular about their relationship to trees. The main project had started in 2011, it continues until today.

Visualisation of the future Greenbelt (Photo: Chrili Car)

Greenbelt Event, September 2012: The extended families plant their trees according to a color code (Photo: Baerbel Mueller)

Maintenance work, dry season 2014: Inhabitants water the trees and fences protect against browsing damages. (Photo: Chrili Car)

Greenbelt Event, September 2012: A mahogany tree is planted as the first Greenbelt tree at the market place (Photo: Elisabeth Schipflinger)

Buying replacement trees, September 2014 (Photo: Chrili Car)

In the mapping project “Talking Trees”, [a]FA used art to explore the relationship of the people to their trees – with stories about the local trees that the villagers have passed only orally from one generation to generation. Accompanied by additional mapping projects discussing further topics such as water, vernacular architecture and social innovations in a traditional setting, the result was an exhibition. The exhibition became the basis of a discussion between the villagers and the planners before they travelled to the capital Accra in 2012 and then to Vienna.

Talking Trees, exhibition sliver gallery Vienna, 2012 (Photo: Chrili Car)

Greenbelt Talks, a film project evaluating the Greenbelt project, 2015 (Photo: Albert Car)

Talking Trees, Ceiba pentranda (Photo: Chrili Car)

Greenbelt trees at the market of Guabuliga, 2018 (Photo: Toms Kampars)

Talking Trees, Parkia biglobosa (Photo: Chrili Car)

Greenbelt Event, September 2012 (Photo: Elisabeth Schipflinger)

With the mappings [a]FA developed the two essential elements of the growth agenda: the name of the village, Guabuliga, recalls the place where it was founded, a waterhole close to an acacia tree. And there is no private land ownership in the village; properties are not fenced in.

Sections through the Greenbelt: large trees provide shade for the market and guide the wind. Image: [applied] Foreign Affairs / Juergen Strohmayer

Greenbelt planting plan: The initial 150 trees connect the market with the riverbed. They include both large autochthonous trees and locally valued fruit trees. Image: [applied] Foreign Affairs / Chrili Car

Growth Strategies “Well by the Thorntree“ with decentralised neighborhood clusters enabling contemporary infrastructural supply, “green arteries“ guiding the growth of the settlement and providing wind protection, gardens in the riverbed for agriculture in the dry season, the “Greenbelt“ creating climatic benefits and a new heart for the future village. Image: [applied] Foreign Affairs

