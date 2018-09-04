Urban Shade Competition – Fort Lauderdale

The city of Fort Lauderdale in Florida is looking for inspiring ideas on how to connect a new regional rail/bus station to the governmental center/museum/library hub across two long city blocks through a seamless, safe shade structure.

The “Urban Shade” competition is aimed at non-designers and designers, and puts focus on the pedestrian experience, which is paramount to every successful city. What is needed are creative solutions that help urban planning to create a safe, comfortable, distinctive and sustainable cityscape.

Southwest Brightline in Fort Lauderdale. © graceartscenter

Competition entries should propose a ‘work of art,’ a compelling entryway to the downtown, recycling water, wind and sun at the surface to power lighting at night and interactive elements, attracting people to photograph and use the structure, becoming a part of Fort Lauderdale’s growing community and skyline. The design should encourage users to consider donating to the maintenance of the structure and to the city’s new homeless assistance program for those living on the street near the structure.

The finalists should draw inspiration from the history of the area of Fort Lauderdale and it’s cultural moniker, “Venice of America,” suggesting art and design that could invigorate this tourism destination with ‘urban street life livability.’

Competition ideas should be submitted by November 5, 2018.

Click here for access to full competition and important other links.