Urban Talks: Online Lectures with Gang, Kuma and Ratti

Leading international architects Jeanne Gang, Kengo Kuma and Carlo Ratti have accepted invitations to present online lectures for Urban Talks, a series of talks held regularly at the Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning (CAMP) in Prague. The institution has also recently joined the worldwide Virtual Design Festival, which is organized by the prestigious online design and architecture magazine Dezeen.

Jeanne Gang, Hero cropped © Tom Harris, Gang

The Exchange in Sydney, Australia by Kengo Kuma (Photo: Martin Mischkulnig)

Carlo Ratti: CURA in Turin, Italy (Credits: Max Tomasinelli)

Program:

15/05 19.00 LECTURE, Urban Talks: Jeanne Gang (US)

Jeanne Gang works on projects that have a grand scale and typology. She transcends the typical boundaries of architecture, developing new and more resistant materials and using architecture to build stronger local communities. In 2019, Time Magazine selected her as the only architect on its list of 100 most influential people and also described her as the strongest contemporary voice in architecture. In her opinion, her native Chicago appreciates skyscrapers because it lacks mountains and vistas. This year, construction will be completed on the 101-story Vista Tower, which will become the third tallest building in Chicago and the tallest building in the world designed by a woman.

18/05 11.00 LECTURE, Urban Talks + Virtual Design Festival: Kengo Kuma (J)

CAMP will broadcast a live stream with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma,whose major projects include the new Victoria and Albert Museum in the Scottish City of Dundee and the new Olympic stadium in Tokyo, which he built on the site of a national sporting facility.

In the afternoon, after meeting Kengo Kuma, you can tune in to three brilliant lectures from the CAMP online archive. These are lectures given by world-renowned Norwegian studio Snøhetta, architects from COBE in Copenhagen, and American architect Tobias Armborst from studio Interboro, which is dedicated to creating open and easily accessible cities.

20/05 19.00 LECTURE, Urban Talks: Carlo Ratti (IT)

The lecture of Carlo Ratti will not only address how new technology is changing the way we perceive and understand cities around us but also introduce the brand new CURA project. The CURA project involves transforming shipping containers into specialmodules to provide intensive care for COVID-19 patients.

For more information about the Urban Talks series, visit www.urbantalks.camp