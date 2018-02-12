Urban Winners Wanted

For the 10th time, the European Prize for Public Space will award projects that create, improve, or revive public space. All projects that were realized in the European Union in 2016 can be submitted until February 21, 2018. The jury considers all spaces public that allow for people to live together in harmony, offer room to serve many purposes, provide sustainable transportation and are formed by the partizipation of the inhabitants.

One of two laureates in 2016 was the Centre for Dialogue Breakthroughs ‚Przelomy’ in Szczecin, Poland. | Photo: Juliusz Sokolowski

The other was the redesign of the spa Orchards in Spain. | Photo: Adria Goula

European Prize For Urban Public Space 2018

Seven European architectural institutions tender the competition. Among them are the German Architecture Museum (DAM), the Architecture Foundation in London, the Center of Architecture Vienna and the Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris. The awards ceremony will take place at the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona in June. Laureates will be announced by the Prize Archive. A possible touring exhibition is being considered.

