Perfect Match: BIM & Sustainability

Landscape architecture firm Pacific Coast Land Design (PCLD) is known for its expertise in public works projects. They deliver LEED-certified sites that are shining examples of how building information modeling (BIM) contributes incomparable value to integrated planning and design processes.

Westview Village

Wanting a 21st century build that’s also sustainable, Westview Village called on RNT Architects, Mainstreet Architects and Planners, and PCLD to do the job.

Currently finished with its first phase, the project has exceeded LEED Neighborhood Development benchmarks. PCLD worked with Jensen Design Engineering to develop stormwater management systems. These sustainable water systems required heavy support from Vectorworks. By using BIM tools like smart spatial objects and built-in worksheets, PCLD were able to quickly generate a water budget that complies with LEED Neighborhood Development benchmarks and California’s Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance.

During planning and design, PCLD linked data-rich worksheets to the site model for visualized insights. Their model contained vast amounts of live information. For example, PCLD linked 209 onsite tree reports with Vectorworks Landmark’s Existing Tree tool. The firm quickly had access to purpose-built fields on each tree, helping share the trees’ size, conditions, and life expectancy. This information aided in PCLD developing a tree preservation plan.

Vectorworks Aids Success

As project requirements grow more and more demanding in the landscape disciplines, delivering highly coordinated BIM projects helps firms stay ahead of competition by demonstrating a deep understanding of the design concepts needed for successful project delivery. This is especially true when designing sustainable systems.

The design of Westview Village speaks to the evolving demands of landscape architecture, as well as how Vectorworks Landmark helps PCLD go above and beyond expectations.

All images courtesy of Pacific Coast Land Design