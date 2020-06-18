Vectorworks Landmark Offers Landscape Architects Better Collaboration with Open BIM

Based in Düsseldorf, scape Landschaftsarchitekten was tapped for the Viega Group project, an internationally active family business in the field of mechanical and plumbing technology for sanitary and heating systems. A new seminar center is currently under construction at their headquarters in Attendorn, and Vectorworks Landmark was used to implement its landscape architecture through a BIM process.

The seminar center’s program will not only focus on the complex system world of Viega but will also inform customers about the BIM process in the field of plumbing and HVAC technology. This demand on the building and site requires a multidisciplinary planning process in accordance with BIM methodology through all service phases of the HOAI (Official Scale of Fees for Services by Architects and Engineers) for all stakeholders. Further, the BIM model of the seminar center provides the information technology basis for subsequent facility management.













A comprehensive BIM specification and a detailed BIM plan were developed. The initial specification defined BIM modeling using Big Closed BIM, where the same BIM software application would be used by all collaborators and is not the most ideal working environment. However, from the start of the process it became apparent that both the civil engineering and landscape architecture teams could not work optimally with these specifications, so BIM modeling was further developed to a Big Open BIM environment including Vectorworks. This decision allowed for a more collaborative, transparent, and open workflow that allowed teams to participate in all steps of the BIM process regardless of the software program they preferred to use. Modeling standards were implemented in Vectorworks to guarantee a complete integration of the BIM landscape model via the IFC export into the BIM coordination model, while DESITE MD was also used as the BIM collaboration program. In the end, scape emerged as BIM for landscape pioneers.