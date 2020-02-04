From 16 to 18 June 2020 the World Congress of Building Greening 2020 will take place in Berlin. This year’s theme is “Meet the World of Building Greening in Berlin!”. 100 speakers, five series of lectures and a contribution by the world-renowned facade greener Patrick Blanc will attract interested people from all over the world to the German capital.

More than 100 speakers will speak at the congress about roof, facade and interior greening. (Photo: BuGG)

Climate change, adaptation strategies, expectations for sustainable construction, rainwater management, preserving biological diversity, funding opportunities, cost-benefit considerations – all these issues will be addressed at the World Congress of Building Greening 2020 in Berlin. From 16 to 18 June, 100 speakers, 40 exhibitors and 20 cooperation partners will come together to impart knowledge on building greening, showcase best practice examples and network.

Sustainability, policy and practical examples

These are the main topics:

Urban strategies (urban dialogue, subsidies, water and climate sensitive urban development, urban resilience and future city)

Sustainability (Ecological overall concepts, sustainable urban development and economic efficiency analysis)

Health (climate adaptation strategies, quality of life, binding of particulate matter and nitrogen oxide)

Biodiversity (biological diversity, plant selection, species and insect protection)

Market (data, potential analysis and green roof index)

Politics (How does green buildings move Germany, Europe and the world)

Rainwater management (blue-green infrastructure, flood prevention and retention roofs)

Architectural and practical examples (best practice, industrial and residential construction, high-rise greenery, urban farming)

Technology (basics, high-tech solutions, innovations and monitoring)

Programme, location, registration

Organizer of the congress is the Bundesverband GebäudeGrün e.V. (BuGG), flanked by the world and European associations (WGIN and EFB) and the two partner associations from Austria (VfB) and Switzerland (SFG). The exclusive congress partner of the World Congress of Building Greening 2020 is Nürnberg Messe.

The patrons are German Federal Minister Horst Seehofer (Federal Ministry of the Interior, for Construction and Homeland), German Federal Minister Svenja Schulze (Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety) and German Senator Katrin Lompscher (Berlin Senate Department for Urban Development and Housing). The Senate Department for Urban Development and Housing also provides support in the technical and organisational preparation. The World Congress is also supported by the Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development (BBSR).

Details of the event programme, the venue and registration options can be found here.