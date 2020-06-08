Today is World Oceans Day: A day to remind everyone of the important role that the oceans play in our daily lives. They are the lungs of our planet and provide most of the oxygen we breathe. The UN World Oceans Day celebration this year will take place as a virtual event produced in partnership with Oceanic Global. The purpose of the day is to inform the public about the impact of human activity on the oceans, to develop a global movement of citizens for the oceans, and to mobilize and unite the world’s population for a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.

The oceans are important for human health. But man-made pollution is a threat to the biosphere. Photo by Dustan Woodhouse in Unsplash.

Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean, a theme at the centre of a big online event

As the challenges to the ocean continue to grow, so does the need for novel solutions and the people driving them. To that end, the theme of UN World Oceans Day 2020 is “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.” Innovation—relating to the introduction of new methods, ideas, or products—is a dynamic term, and one that is fundamentally filled with hope. The UN World Oceans Day celebration this year will take place as a virtual event produced in partnership with Oceanic Global.

The event will shed light on innovations from around the globe in areas of need that are both promising and proven, ones that instill optimism, and ones that have demonstrated the ability to scale effectively. It will also provide a platform to thought leaders of varied backgrounds, who are paving new paths forward for the health of our ocean and our planet.

The programming of the day and subsequent events taking place throughout World Ocean Week (week of 8 June 2020) will explore innovations across categories including technology, systems infrastructure, resource management, consumer products, finance and scientific exploration — and will outline how these innovations can be applied, their potential impact, and the resources needed to transform them into long-lasting solutions.

This year’s theme is especially relevant in the lead-up to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will run from 2021 to 2030. The Decade will strengthen international cooperation to develop the scientific research and innovative technologies that can connect ocean science with the needs of society.

To participate, make a pledge and find more information on the International Day, visit the UN World Oceans Day website.

_

Text Credits: https://www.un.org/en/observances/oceans-day