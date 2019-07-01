Zero Gravity: Apollo 11 and the new notion of space

On the occasion of the first moon landing 50 years ago, the ERES Foundation launched a space odyssey: The exhibition “Zero Gravity” with works by various artists on the theme of space and space missions can be seen from 23 July to 30 November 2019 at the ERES Foundation in Munich.

Space installation by Peter Kogler, Untitled, 2019, © the artist, Photo: Thomas Dashuber

50 years ago, on the night of the 20th of July, 1969, a human being set foot on the moon for the first time. Neil Armstrong’s legendary exclamation, „That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind,“ and the images of astronauts hopping lightly across the lunar surface in their spacesuits unleashed a unique euphoria,” and the images of astronauts hopping around the world.

The success of the moon landing created optimism about the future that was reflected in surprisingly varied aspects of life. The innovative technologies used to conquer space formed a “space” aesthetic that defined the zeitgeist internationally, from the fine arts to architecture, music, film, design, to fashion and children’s toys. The advances into unknown dimensions through space travel expanded the previously accepted dimensions and possibilities of space. Terms and concepts regarding outer and inner space were redefined. The first images from space in particular sharpened our consciousness for the finiteness and fragility of the earth.

Sonia Leimer: Mickey Mouse, 2017, Screen printing on titanium foil, Aluminium frame (2 parts), © Sonia Leimer, VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2019, Photo: Dominik Gigler

Annie Leibovitz, Eileen Collins, Johnson Space Center, Houston, 1999, © the artist, photo: Dominik Gigle

Gregor Hildebrandt: Das Glockenklöppel, 2017 , cassette tape, cassette reel, thin metal plate, synthetic resin, private collection, © the artist, Photo: Dominik Gigler

The ZERO GRAVITY exhibition revolves around these new dynamic concepts regarding space and how these advances affected the arts and sciences ever since. The exhibition will show artistic approaches in the context of a heterotopic spatial installation developed especially for it by media artist Peter Kogler. A mirrored environment allows viewers to immerse themselves in a virtual cosmos that seamlessly combines works of art dealing with space from the 1960s by Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg and Sol LeWitt along with current work by Gregor Hildebrandt, Hans Schabus and Sonia Leimer.

Peter Kogler: Untitled, 2019 , Digital printing on aluminium, Private collection, Vienna © the artist, Photo: Thomas Dashuber

In addition to art, historical exhibits relating to space travel, visionary architectural design, and icons of pop culture are presented. A comprehensive accompanying science program including lectures on current space research is an equal part of the exhibition project.

