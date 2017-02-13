International Garden Festival 2017

The International Garden festival, one of the most recognized showcases for contemporary gardens in North America, has announced the designers for its 18th edition. After an international call for proposals, 162 designs from 30 countries were handed in. The jury, consisting of five landscape architects and urban designers, selected six outstanding proposals for the exhibition. The Canadian festival will be presented from June 23, 2017.

L’Escale: Small plots of land on wheels and wagons for children can be arranged and moved through the site (all pictures: International Garden Festival).

The Woodstock: An unusual playground were children can prowl through the woods.

La Chrysalide: An installation to climb into a tree or make a nest.

HAIKU: A huge and lonely swing in the forest with a flooded path for visual effects.

Soundcloud: Bells on metal rods create a special atmosphere in the woods.

Paysage Euphonique: Colourful cones offer an unusual sight and sound of the natural environment.

Exhibition on Banks of Saint Lawrence River

The festival is located in Grand-Metis, approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, adjacent to the Saint Lawrence River. Next to the pristine site, the well-known gardens from Elsie Reford can be found, which were created between 1926 and 1958. Therefore, the exhibition establishes a link between history and modernity and creates a dialogue between tradition and innovation. Every year about twenty conceptional gardens, developed by more than 70 landscape architects and designers, can be visited.

Interactive Gardens

A common feature of the six selected gardens is their interactivity. Visitors can not only observe trees and plants, they can also hear, feel and even play with the nature. Through facilities and equipment like movable wagons, swings, climbing walls and playgrounds especially children are addressed by the designers. Other exhibitions have a focus on hearing the natural environment, by having bells or large cones installed. Beside the six winning designs, the jury also gave a special mention to two more purposes.

