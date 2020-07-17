Attention to Detail

< Go to blog overview

Trainline used Instagram data to analyze the visually most beautiful train stations around the world. Collected on a homepage and sorted by country, the large number of sculptures, works of art and architectural refinements can be viewed.

Train and bus stations, bridges and transport hubs are often filled with amazing architecture, art and unique designs. But they’re frequently overlooked as we all hurry on to our next destination. Whether a tourist visiting a new city for the first time, or a commuter who has passed the same station countless times – it is time to stop, pause and look up and pay more attention to the small, interesting things.

  • hiddenGems_aarau-cloud-canopy
     

    Bus Station Canopy in Aarau, Switzerland by Vehovar & Jauslin Architektur

  • hiddenGems_georg-brauchle-ring-station
     

    Georg Brauchle Ring Station in Munich, Germany.

  • hiddenGems_spaarne-hospital-bus-stop
     

    Spaarne hospital bus stop, the Netherlands.

  • hiddenGems_merchant-square-footbridge
     

    The Merchant Square Footbridge is a movable footbridge across a canal in Paddington, London.

  • hiddenGems_rotterdam-centraal-train-station
     

    Rotterdam Centraal Train Station

  • hiddenGems_formosa-boulevard-station
     

    Formosa Boulevard Station is a subway station in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

  • hiddenGems_arts-et-metiers
     

    Arts et Métiers is an underground transfer station for lines 3 and 11 of the Paris Métro

  • hiddenGems_bonifacius-bridge
     

    Bonifacius bridge in Bruges, Belgium

  • hiddenGems_chengyang-wind-&-rain-bridge
     

    Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge

  • hiddenGems_gare-de-lens
     

    Gare de Lens, Pas-de-Calais, France.

  • hiddenGems_stockholm-metro
     

    Metro Station in Stockholm.

  • hiddenGems_khaju-bridge
     

    Khaju bridge in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Trainline collected 50 examples of glorious architecture, artwork and intricate interior design from all over the world.

Photo Credits: trainline; Instagram data is sourced directly from Instagram. Click here to see more photos.

Topos Special „Berlin macht Grün“ – Bibliography

NBRS Wins AILA 2020 Award