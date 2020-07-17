Attention to Detail

Trainline used Instagram data to analyze the visually most beautiful train stations around the world. Collected on a homepage and sorted by country, the large number of sculptures, works of art and architectural refinements can be viewed.

Train and bus stations, bridges and transport hubs are often filled with amazing architecture, art and unique designs. But they’re frequently overlooked as we all hurry on to our next destination. Whether a tourist visiting a new city for the first time, or a commuter who has passed the same station countless times – it is time to stop, pause and look up and pay more attention to the small, interesting things.

Bus Station Canopy in Aarau, Switzerland by Vehovar & Jauslin Architektur

Georg Brauchle Ring Station in Munich, Germany.

Spaarne hospital bus stop, the Netherlands.

The Merchant Square Footbridge is a movable footbridge across a canal in Paddington, London.

Rotterdam Centraal Train Station

Formosa Boulevard Station is a subway station in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

Arts et Métiers is an underground transfer station for lines 3 and 11 of the Paris Métro

Bonifacius bridge in Bruges, Belgium

Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge

Gare de Lens, Pas-de-Calais, France.

Metro Station in Stockholm.

Khaju bridge in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Trainline collected 50 examples of glorious architecture, artwork and intricate interior design from all over the world.

Photo Credits: trainline; Instagram data is sourced directly from Instagram. Click here to see more photos.