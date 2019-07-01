Baumeister meets OMA

OMA Partner Reinier de Graaf, German architecture magazine Baumeister, NAi Booksellers and Het Nieuwe Instituut are happy to invite you to Het Nieuwe Instituut for the launch of the special issue of Baumeister, guest edited by Reinier, on Wednesday, July 10.

Under the title ‘For Whom We Build’, the issue addresses the question of the beneficiary of the architect’s work in the 21st century. With contributions from professionals involved in the production of architecture such as the real estate market, the local administration, and academia, Baumeister curated by Reinier de Graaf is an architecture magazine without architects speaking to architects.

Together with Reinier, three of the contributors in the issue will be on the stage: Jan Benthem, founding partner at Benthem Crouwel Architects, Jeroen van der Veer, senior adviser at the Amsterdam Federation of Housing Associations, and Patrice Derrington, director of the Center for Urban Real Estate at the Columbia GSAPP. The discussion will be moderated by Alexander Russ, editor at Baumeister.

The event starts at 19.30h and will be in English.

Baumeister curated by Reinier de Graaf - (c) Amos Chapple

