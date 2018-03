The Glow of Silence

A string of shining lamps moving quietly from rock to rock – the scenery appears bizarre and yet, through the regularity and calmness of its composition, it also strikes the viewer as quite ordinary.

"Conclusive vastness to pass" by Rune Guneriussen

The Norwegian artist Rune Guneriussen creates installations that transfer objects of everyday domestic life outside into the open. For one of his most recent artworks Guneriussen set up desk lamps in a landscape of mountains and lakes. His installation is an invasion of a natural setting, yet his “additions” do not seem like foreign objects. The lamps stick out of the grass like flowers growing out of the soill, as if their heads of light bulbs are scouting the surrounding area.