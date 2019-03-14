Behind the Glass Wall

The Greek photographer George Marazakis considers the Anthropozian as a concept and title for a series dealing with a new epoch caused by human greed and the urge to spread. His images are so powerful, so memorable, that we published one as the Big Picture in topos 106.

Credit: George Marazakis

The grass has withered, the soil is parched. Anything that still has a bit of life in it has to be protected behind glass, in another climate zone. Is there a flaming inferno at a distance, yet threatening to come closer?

In his mystical series A cure for Anthropocene, photographer George Marazakis looks at the link between civilization and nature, thus addressing the transformation of the landscape through human activity.









All images by George Marazakis

He equates the earth with an organism that has been afflicted with a disease called “human beings” – the Anthropocene as an age of self-destruction. Marazakis takes photographs on his native Crete – during the winter, in the diffident, soft light. At first, his pictures tempt us to take pleasure in their apparent aesthetics. A second glance, however, leaves us somewhat contemplative, musing about the traces humans leave on the surface of the earth, on the landscape, hence changing them forever.

