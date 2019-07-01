Hammersmith Highline, London: Two first prizes

by Heike Vossen/Nina Gruending
< Go to blog overview

Like New York, London is going to have its own High Line Park in the future: 63 designs competed in an ideas competition on how a disused viaduct could upgrade London district Hammersmith. The two winners present the range of possibilities – from aquarium to Mediterranean park. The jury awarded two first prizes: to bauchplan (Munich) and Richard Jackson (London).

Aquarium instead of elevated railway

With “fish and chips: escape from the urban hustle and bustle”, bauchplan focuses on eco-social urban processes, which provide the district with access to a post-industrial infrastructure. The designers reactivate the abandoned elevated railway through strikingly orchestrated aquaponics: fish tanks and water basins form part of the viaduct and provide space for cultivating fish and plants, as well as leisure activities such as fishing, swimming and urban gardening.

  • bauchplan Highline London
     

    Fish tanks and greenhouses characterise bauchplan’s striking concept. © bauchplan ).(

  • bauchplan Highline London
     

    The Munich planning office aims to reactivate the closed down London viaduct through an interactive, ecological concept. © bauchplan ).(

  • bauchplan Highline London
     

    ”Fish n’Chips“ focuses on eco-social urban processes and utilisation of the Hammersmith Highline as an inner-city, post-industrial infrastructure. © bauchplan ).(

  • bauchplan Highline London
     

    An architectonically orchestrated mixture of aquaponics and leisure activities such as swimming, fishing and urban gardening is supposed to bring new life to the district. © bauchplan ).(

  • bauchplan Highline London
     

    Aquaponics, a portmanteau of the terms aquaculture and hydroponics, combines the cultivation of fish and plants. © bauchplan ).(

Highline under glass

Architect and garden designer Richard Jackson reinvents the London elevated railway as a sustainable garden space with a continuous promenade and stepped seating areas with his “Hi-Line” contribution. Two “biomes” catch the eye from an architectural perspective. These organically shaped greenhouses for tropical and Mediterranean plants also function as public areas and as a café. The Hydroponik Center towards the west showcases future ways of producing food.

  • Richard Jackson Highline London
     

    Richard Jackson’s concept with its garden spaces takes inspiration from the New York High Line Park. © Richard Jackson

  • HIGH7_Jackson_promenade
     

    As a continuous promenade, the “Hi-Line” links and connects the surrounding urban district. © Richard Jackson

  • HIGH8_Jackson
     

    Two organically modelled glasshouses serve as plant houses and weatherproof recreation rooms for the neighbourhood. © Richard Jackson

  • HIGH9_Jackson
     

    Like bauchplan, Jackson emphasises intra-urban food production such as vegetable cultivation via hydroponics. © Richard Jackson

Self-build between Dreams and Reality