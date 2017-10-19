Intelligent Cities and Healthy Regions

The European Green Australia Summit (EUGAUS) is dedicated to the exchange and trade of ideas and services between Australia and Europe. It takes place which on 10 November in the Australian embassy in Berlin and is initiated and organised by the Liechtenstein Institute for Strategic Development in Berlin.

The Australian embassy in Berlin is the venue of EUGAUS, the European Green Australia Summit 2017 on 10 November 2017 (photos: EGAUS/ the Liechtenstein Institute for Strategic Development in Berlin)

Sustainable Infrastructure for Intelligent Cities

The inaugural 2017 summit will focus on sustainable infrastructure for intelligent cities: Green Urban Systems and Regenerative Urban Development. Smart Cities are not enough – they must be intelligently conceived and managed to meet the needs of communities, businesses and nations to face a future dominated by climate change and an entirely new framework for habitability, liveability, sustenance, prosperity and resilience.

The summit aims to showcase innovation achieved by public and private sectors from Australia and Europe, with focus on Germany and Berlin. Leading projects and initiatives will demonstrate excellence in research, design and construction in transforming today’s cities into green, clean, healthy and opportunity-rich urban environments.

The Liechtenstein Institute for Strategic Development in Berlin as initiator and organizer of the summit has access to leading European research and development think tanks undertaking work in climate change and the energy transition, with focus on architecture, urban development and infrastructure to effect this change.

