From 7 February, the Danish Architecture Centre will be showing an exhibition on innovation in child-centred architecture and construction – Kids’ City.

Kindergarten, Frederiksberg, COBE, 2015. Photo: Rasmus Hjortshøj

The exhibition has been created in collaboration with leading Danish architectural firms and shines a spotlight on how Copenhagen has achieved its status as one of the best places in the world to live as a child. Children who visit Kids’ City will find engaging play and learning at their own level, while the adult audience is invited to join in the play – or to explore the ideas behind kid-friendly urban development and construction in Denmark’s capital.

A City for Children is a City for Everyone

More and more families are choosing to stay with their children in the Danish capital Copenhagen rather than moving to the suburbs. Over the next 10 years, the population of 0- to 15-year-olds in Copenhagen is expected to grow by more than 18,000.

But what makes a destination or city a good place to live and spend time in? Is it good day-care options, super bikeways, harbor baths, pleasant plazas, fun playgrounds, and beautiful towers? Is it being able to ride your bike to school and having easy and free access to a good hospital if you become ill?

Bike Snake, Copenhagen V, 2014, DISSING+WEITLING

Danish Architecture Center’s Spring exhibition “Kids’ City” takes a closer look at how a “good city” can be experienced by both children and adults. After all, a city that can accommodate the youngest members of our society can, in principle, accommodate everyone. It is all about creating a city that is accommodating and well-balanced, and about the development of the welfare state and community, making the city so much more than just buildings and cars.

Making Architecture More Accessible

Kids’ City starts with miniature versions of some of the landmarks that characterize our capital Copenhagen. The exhibition encourages fun and play in a sensory universe in the form of a village of giant chairs, upside down houses, squares and snake-shaped bike bridges. It also investigates what makes Copenhagen such an attractive city – so attractive, in fact, that other cities from around the world come here seeking inspiration.

KU.BE. a house of culture and movement. An example of architecture for active play. Architects: ADEPT and MVRDV, 2016. Frederiksberg, Copenhagen. Photo: Adam Mørk.

A visual band along the exhibition walls presents the ideas and thoughts behind the installations and areas created by several architectural and design studios, including COBE, 3XN, EFFEKT, ADEPT, BIG Architects, Dissing+Weitling and MONSTRUM. There are also a number of audio stories about what makes Copenhagen a special city for children and adults, and about the role children play in architecture and urban development – all told by Camilla van Deurs, Municipal Architect for the City of Copenhagen.

The Kids’ City exhibition will be open from February 7 to May 10, 2020. For more information click here.