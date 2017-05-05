Out there | Landscape Architecture on global Terrain

“out there” is the first exhibition at the Architekturmuseum der TU München to be devoted to landscape architecture. Having in recent years frequently showcased the social relevance of architecture to our contemporary world, the focus now shifts to a discipline that has a far greater reach in terms of its possible impact on land area and future timespan.

JAKARTA | INDONESIEN -The Ciliwung River in the area of the district of Kampung Bukit Duri, Jakarta, Indonesia, 2011 | © Jörg Rekittke

Cañada real galiana | Spain - The Cañada Real trails through the periphery of Madrid, 2016 Photo: © Johann-Christian Hannemann, CC BY-SA 4.0

Changde | China - An urban landscape shaped by water along the Chuanzi River after the implementation of the project, 2016 Photo: © Lothar Fuchs

São Paulo | Brasil - The Tamanduateí has been completely channeled and partially streamed through pipes since 1957, 2015 Photo: © Marcus Hanke, Institut für Landschaftsarchitektur, Leibniz Universität Hannover

Bali | Indonesia - From the mountains to the coastal plains: Bali’s rice terraces - here in Canggu - with their elaborate irrigation system. The tourist idyll deceives, since the beautiful landscape has been created as a result of the arduous work of farmers, 2015 Photo: © Wan Jing, NUS MLA Studio Rekittke

In the public perception, landscape architecture seems still to be determined by the desire to plan for harmony between the burgeoning advance of cities, on the one hand, and nature, on the other. But this idea ceased long ago to reflect the current state of a discipline that, in the face of the radical transformation of our planet, has since evolved in a more analytic, critical direction. The premise of the exhibition ‘out there’ is that in the early 21st century there is no corner of the earth left in which the effects of urbanization, massive exploitation of fossil fuels, growing mobility, and the unchecked changes to ecological systems, as well as the consequences of increasing migration cannot be felt.

Interdependency of the city and its surrounding environment

The exhibition presents ten illustrative cases from across the world that vividly portray the interaction and systematic interdependency of the city and its surrounding environment, water cycles, and real conditions both local and global. The exhibition is the brainchild of five academic teams, whose seminal research is displayed here. Their aim is to analyse highly complex spatial situations using the projects featured in the exhibition, which examine a range of locations – from Casablanca via Madrid and Changde to Kigali and Medellín. The teams’ analysis draws upon a range of academic tools and disciplines, such as sociology and ethnology. The real case studies effectively collate systems of knowledge specific to the respective locality, which is then verified in close cooperation with the local project partners working in the field. This is undertaken prior to any consideration being given to possible transformative elements or architectural measures. The exhibition aims to give the public a deeper understanding of the changing concepts and strategies of landscape architecture in the present, and at the same time, to represent its growing importance for the future. The landscape architecture of today is dedicated to the spatial systems that will shape the society of tomorrow.

OUT THERE | LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE ON GLOBAL TERRAIN

27. April 2017 – 20. August 2017

Pinakothek der Moderne / Architekturmuseum der TU München / Munich

www.architekturmuseum.de