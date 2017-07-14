The need to integrate waste disposal systems to the landscape and urban space requires an integrated planning activity and a multidisciplinary approach. From this perspective, the technical aspects, once the exclusive domain of environmental engineering, nowadays give rise to an interesting synergy with architecture.

2-6 October 2017: 16th International Waste Management and Landfill Symposium Sardinia

For this reason the 16th International Waste Management and Landfill Symposium which takes place from 2-6 October in Cagliari, Sardinia, will introduce architecture, the architecture for the environment and, more specifically, the architecture of major works related to Waste Management as new topics.

Special sessions will provide the setting for in-depth discussion aimed not only at environmental professionals, but alsoÂ experts in architecture, and urban and landscape design, and will represent an opportunity to come into contact with the world-leading experts in the field of waste management.

The focus will be on the following topics:

– Architecture of buildings for waste treatment (waste to energy plants, incinerators)

– Functional requalification of old and new landfill sites

– Landfill mining for land reuse and remediation of degraded land

– Integration of pneumatic waste collection system in the urban space

– Design of facilities for separate collection systems and transfer stations

– Locations for waste disposal and relationships with the city

– Waste Architecture and circular economy (reuse centres, …)

And btw: Topos is media partner of the symposium.