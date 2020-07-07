Studio #19: Frequency – Call For Papers

Studio – the Architecture and Urbanism Magazine – calls for participation in issue #19 on the topic “Frequency”. Proposals can be submitted until August 30, 2020.

Frequency is the number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit of time. The time frame is the duration of cycles in a recurring event, where the time frame is the reciprocal of the frequency.

In recent months we observed the power of low and high frequencies in the city, which was manifested in an economy clash, clean environments, riots, and public health hazards, creating the necessity for architects, urban designer, and theorists, to rethink the established concept of the city, public space and user interactio.

STUDIO #19 FREQUENCY aims to understand how the city reacts to extreme situa-tions and how architecture can interpret and act on its observations, data, and future necessities. What is the long term consequence of low and high FREQUENCY? How to predict and interpret the FREQUENCY in our cities? What are the values and qualities of the architectural FREQUENCY? How is FREQUENCY changing the way we live, design, and look at the city?

Submission Guidelines

Contributions may be submitted in different forms – essays, photographic projects, illustrations, data visualizations, case studies and projects, interviews, comic strips and even novels – exploring the issue in any field of design: architecture, urbanism, art, photography, graphic design, film… etc.

Proposals can be submitted as an abstract (200 words) until 30 August 2020. The abstract must be written in English and must not exceed 2MB in size (incl. picture if available).

For further procedure and process click here.