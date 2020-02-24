Towards a Healthy City | #2 The Building Scale

This second part in a series of interdisciplinary lab talks will look into concepts of health and wellbeing at the building scale. Since we are spending 80% of our time indoors, our health is at stake in the built environment. Designers, technical experts, public policymakers and employers need to ask themselves how their proposals and organisations can incentivise healthier lifestyles, which may have different meanings for different people – contributing to the physical, mental and social wellbeing of building occupants.

During this lab talk, the participants will discuss how environments can be shaped, while also taking into account the needs of minorities, the ‘unhealthy’ and disadvantaged. How can architecture prevent discomfort, disease and accidents, as well as stress, loneliness and generally poor mental health? How should we interpret user-data for reliable and useful insights into sustainable building operations, economical maintenance and healthy indoor climate, in a responsible manner? This discussion will include a look at all building types, with a particular focus on learning- and workspaces and new ‘campus’ models.

Date: Friday, 28 February 2020, 6 pm

Place: ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory, Christinenstraße 18-19, 10119 Berlin

The event will be in English. Admission is free. Please register at reply@ancb.de. The Berlin Chamber of Architects officially acknowledges this event as a professional training and awards 2 credit points.

