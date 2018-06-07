Wise Storytellers

“TOMB RAIDER TREE” / STRANGLER FIG (Ficus gibbosa) Ta Prohm Temple, Angkor Archaeological Park, Siem Reap, Cambodia. After the fall of the mighty Khmer Empire in the fifteenth century, this temple and all the others in the Angkor complex were abandoned and neglected for centuries. Once the domain of powerful Khmer kings the temples were soon devoured by the jungle. For centuries the roots of the trees worked their way into the stonework, which was built entirely without mortar. When French archaeologists arrived in 1907 to begin a restoration of the temples, they started by clearing the jungle and rebuilding the structures. However, when they got to Ta Prohm, they were so taken aback by the beauty of the tree roots, entwined with the temple structures, they simply worked to stabilize the stonework – leaving the trees in place. Today these trees have gained even greater notoriety, thanks to their appearance in the 2001 action-fantasy film “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.” Tour guides refer to it as the “Angelina Jolie tree.” // Copyright: Diane Cook & Len Jenshel