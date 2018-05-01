x-LArch 2018: Park Politics

A conference on landscape architecture and public space will take place in Vienna from 7 to 9 June under the title PARK POLITICS.

x-LArch 2018 is the 5th edition of an international conference series organized by the Institute of Landscape Architecture at BOKU Vienna under the direction of Lilli Lička.

© Sergio Romero, Germantes Barcelona // landscape architecture: Martí Franch Batllori (2017)

© Julian Lanoo, Park at the Berlin triangle // landscape architecture: Atelier Loidl (2011-2014)

© Lilli Licka, Jardin de Luxembourg Paris

© Klaus Pichler, Donaupark Vienna // landscape architecture: Alfred Auer, Stadtgartenamt (1964)

© Lilli Licka, Parco Dora Turin // landscape architecture: Latz+Partner (2004-2012)

Numerous experts from landscape architecture, design, urbanism, geography, political science and sociology will for the first time examine the social interrelationships that are decisive for the design, use and management of parks as public space.

The 3-day conference is a cooperation with Az W and brings together interdisciplinary speakers from theory and practice such as Ruedi Baur, Naama Meishar, Isolde Rajek, Emily Eliza Scott and Alan Tate. A dense program includes 35 lectures, discussions, garden parties and excursions.

X-LArch focuses on free spaces

Social models are reflected in the park, whether behavioural norms or opinions about the correct treatment of nature. As a discipline that shapes the environment, landscape architecture is subject to similar framework conditions as other creative production processes. The conference examines the question of which rules are reflected in the design, who formulates them and on which ideal foundations they stand.

Find the Conference-Website & Tickets here.